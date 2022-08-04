L&T EduTech Logo

Larsen & Toubro popularly known as L&T is an Indian Multinational conglomerate. L&T has over 8 decades of expertise in executing some of the most complex projects including the World's tallest statue - the Statue of Unity. L&T has a wide portfolio that includes engineering, construction, manufacturing, realty, ship building, defense, aerospace, IT & financial services. L&T EduTech is a e learning platform within the L&T Group, that offers courses that are curated & delivered by industry experts. In the world of engineering and technology, change and advancements are happening at the speed of light. Academia needs to keep pace with this change and career professionals need to adapt. This is the need gap L&T EduTech will fill. The vision for L&T EduTech is to be the bridge between academia and industry, between career professionals and ever-changing technology. L&T EduTech firmly believes that, only when these need gaps are filled, will we have truly empowered and knowledgeable workforce that will lead India in the future.

Courses and Specializations

A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization

Subject Matter Expert

