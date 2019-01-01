University of Maryland, College Park Logo

University of Maryland, College Park

The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.

Courses and Specializations

Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations
Corporate Entrepreneurship: Innovating within Corporations Specialization

Available now

Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Specialization

Available now

Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization

Available now

Interviewing and Resume Writing in English
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization

Available now

Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization

Available now

Product Ideation, Design, and Management
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization

Available now

Survey Data Collection and Analytics
Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization

Available now

Bill Braniff

Bill Braniff

Executive Director
National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism
Brett Egan

Brett Egan

President
DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland
Cait von Schnetlage

Cait von Schnetlage

Lecturer
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute
Charles W. Clark

Charles W. Clark

Fellow
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Charles Duquette

Charles Duquette

Lecturer/Marketing Coordinator
Maryland English Institute
Charles Harry

Charles Harry

Associate Research Professor
School of Public Policy
Daniel Gordon

Daniel Gordon

Lecturer of Technology Entrepreneurship
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech)
Daniela C. Wagner-Loera

Daniela C. Wagner-Loera

Full-Time Lecturer
Maryland English Institute, University of Maryland College Park
Dr. Victor Galitski

Dr. Victor Galitski

Professor
Department of Physics & Joint Quantum Institute
Dr. James V. Green

Dr. James V. Green

Managing Director of Learning and Development
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute
Dr. Thomas J. Mierzwa

Dr. Thomas J. Mierzwa

Lecturer of Technology Entrepreneurship
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech)
Dr. Adam Porter

Dr. Adam Porter

Professor
Computer Science
Frauke Kreuter, Ph.D.

Frauke Kreuter, Ph.D.

Professor, Joint Program in Survey Methodology
Adjunct Research Professor, Institute for Social Research
Gang Qu

Gang Qu

Associate Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Hank C. Lucas

Hank C. Lucas

Robert H. Smith Professor of Information Systems
School of Business
James Milke, PhD

James Milke, PhD

Professor and Chair
Department of Fire Protection and Engineering
Jennifer Golbeck

Jennifer Golbeck

Director
Human-Computer Interaction Lab
Jonathan Katz

Jonathan Katz

Professor, University of Maryland, and Director, Maryland Cybersecurity Center
Maryland Cybersecurity Center
Mariel Leonard

Mariel Leonard

Lecturer
Joint Program in Survey Methodology
Michael Hicks

Michael Hicks

Professor
Department of Computer Science
Michael M. Kaiser

Michael M. Kaiser

Founder and Chairman
DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland
Michael R. Pratt

Michael R. Pratt

Lecturer of Technology Entrepreneurship
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute (Mtech)
Raymond J. St. Leger

Raymond J. St. Leger

Professor
Department of Entomology
Richard Valliant, Ph.D.

Richard Valliant, Ph.D.

Research Professor
Joint Program in Survey Methodology
Tammatha O'Brien

Tammatha O'Brien

Lecturer
Department of Entomology
Wilson L. White

Wilson L. White

Lecturer
Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute
www.umd.edu
UnivofMaryland
UofMaryland
`` UMD2101
