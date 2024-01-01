Starweaver Logo

Starweaver

Our purpose at Starweaver is to empower individuals and organizations with practical knowledge and skills for a rapidly transforming world. By collaborating with an extensive, global network of proven expert educators, we deliver engaging, information-rich learning experiences that work to revolutionize lives and careers. Committed to our belief that people are the most valuable asset, we focus on building capabilities to navigate ever evolving challenges in technology, business, and design.

Courses and Specializations

Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®)
Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) Specialization

Available now

Anna Delgove Alday

Anna Delgove Alday

Bioconstruction, Energy Efficiency and Healthy Interiors Expert
Caio Avelino

Caio Avelino

Data Science, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning
Camila Rossi

Camila Rossi

Innovation & Growth Marketing Advisor
Catherine Mattice

Catherine Mattice

Workplace Culture Expert, Author, Speaker and Business Coach
Don Phin

Don Phin

Speaker, Strategic Advisor, and Executive Coach
Doug Williamson

Doug Williamson

Finance Professor, Author and Coach
Eric Zackrison

Eric Zackrison

Educator, Consultant, Speaker, and Trainer focused on building better leaders, better teams and better organizations
Hector Sandoval

Hector Sandoval

Leadership Effectiveness Coach, Consultant, Facilitator
Igor Arkhipov

Igor Arkhipov

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) & Coach
Jairo Sanchez

Jairo Sanchez

Supply Chain Expert, Consultant and Trainer
Jess Todtfeld

Jess Todtfeld

Trainer/Author on Media and Business Speaking, Guinness Record Holder
João Freitas

João Freitas

Strategist | Entrepreneur | Catalyst for Growth & Impact
Julian Jenkins

Julian Jenkins

Business Mentor & Coach
Karlis Zars

Karlis Zars

Computer Science Ph.D., Trainer, and Consultant
Kelley O'Connell

Kelley O'Connell

Agile Expert, Trainer, and Coach
Kevin Cardwell

Kevin Cardwell

Computer Security Architect and Consultant
Lluis Foreman

Lluis Foreman

Aerospace Engineer
Manish Gupta

Manish Gupta

Finance Expert and Business Strategist
Marta Sotto-Mayor

Marta Sotto-Mayor

Hospitality Certified Trainer, Professor and Consultant
Mustafa Bayulgen

Mustafa Bayulgen

Supply Chain Expert, Consultant and Trainer
Thalita Milan

Thalita Milan

Marketing Automation Consultant & HubSpot Expert
Tj Walker

Tj Walker

Personal Development & Habits Expert
Vanesa Robles

Vanesa Robles

Advisor, Mentor, Speaker, Professor passionate about empowering growth and change
go.starweaver.com
starweavergroup/
starweavergroup/
`` starweavergroup/

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses