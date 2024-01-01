Board Infinity Logo

Board Infinity is a full-stack career platform, founded in 2017 that bridges the gap between career aspirants and industry experts. Our platform fosters professional growth, delivering personalized learning experiences, expert career coaching, and diverse opportunities to help individuals fulfill their career dreams. Board Infinity has successfully facilitated over 20,000 career transitions, marking a significant impact in the career development landscape.

Courses and Specializations

.NET FullStack Developer
.NET FullStack Developer Specialization

Available now

ASP.NET for Experienced Developers
ASP.NET for Experienced Developers Specialization

Available now

Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React
Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization

Available now

Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications
Building React and ASP.NET MVC 5 Applications Specialization

Available now

Cloud FinOps
Cloud FinOps Specialization

Available now

Java FullStack Developer
Java FullStack Developer Specialization

Available now

Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application
Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application Specialization

Available now

SAFe Fundamentals
SAFe Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

