Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.

Adapting: Career Development
Adapting: Career Development Specialization

Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization

Excel Skills for Business
Excel Skills for Business Specialization

Excel Skills for Business Forecasting
Excel Skills for Business Forecasting Specialization

Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization
Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization Specialization

Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance
Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization

Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization

Online Learning Design for Educators
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization

Solving Complex Problems
Solving Complex Problems Specialization

Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage
Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization

A/Professor Iain Hay

A/Professor Iain Hay

Director, Professional Learning and Engagement
Macquarie School of Education
Arabella MacPherson

Arabella MacPherson

Director, Resonate Communications
Associate Professor Lawrence Ang

Associate Professor Lawrence Ang

Department of Marketing
Macquarie Business School
Associate Professor Paul Nesbit

Associate Professor Paul Nesbit

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Associate Professor Ralf Wilden

Associate Professor Ralf Wilden

Department of Marketing
Macquarie University
Associate Professor Edward Wray-Bliss

Associate Professor Edward Wray-Bliss

Department of Management
Macquarie University
Billy Bruce

Billy Bruce

Learning Designer
Academy of Continuing Professional Development in Education | Macquarie School of Education
Brenda Santiago

Brenda Santiago

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Connor Stead

Connor Stead

Department of Actuarial Studies and Business Analytics
Macquarie Business School
David Pitt

David Pitt

Department of Actuarial Studies and Business Analytics
Macquarie Business School
Dr Richard Claydon

Dr Richard Claydon

Chief Executive, Organisational Misbehaviourists
Dr Anne Forbes

Dr Anne Forbes

Senior Lecturer, STEM Education
Macquarie School of Education
Dr Andrew Heys

Dr Andrew Heys

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Dr Prashan S. M. Karunaratne

Dr Prashan S. M. Karunaratne

Senior Lecturer - Teaching & Leadership | FHEA
Department of Actuarial Studies and Business Analytics, Macquarie Business School
Dr Mauricio Marrone

Dr Mauricio Marrone

Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance
Macquarie University
Dr Abas Mirzaei

Dr Abas Mirzaei

Department of Marketing
Macquarie Business School
Dr John-Paul Monck

Dr John-Paul Monck

Macquarie Business School
Dr Mehrdokht Pournader

Dr Mehrdokht Pournader

Department of Management
Macquarie University
Dr Markus Powling

Dr Markus Powling

Senior Research Officer
Macquarie School of Education
Dr Alena Soboleva

Dr Alena Soboleva

Department of Marketing
Macquarie Business School
Jada Bennett

Jada Bennett

Learning Designer
Academy of Continuing Professional Development in Education | Macquarie School of Education
Keith Woodward

Keith Woodward

Department of Applied Finance
Macquarie Business School
Louise Koelmeyer

Louise Koelmeyer

Ms
MQ Health
Nicky Bull

Nicky Bull

Lecturer and Lead Content Designer
Macquarie Business School
Professor Richard Badham

Professor Richard Badham

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Professor Yvonne Breyer

Professor Yvonne Breyer

Deputy Dean, Education and Employability
Macquarie Business School
Professor Fei Guo

Professor Fei Guo

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Professor Jaco Lok

Professor Jaco Lok

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Professor Rebecca Mitchell

Professor Rebecca Mitchell

Department of Management
Macquarie Business School
Professor Elizabeth Sheedy

Professor Elizabeth Sheedy

Department of Applied Finance
Macquarie Business School
Ray Welling

Ray Welling

Department of Marketing
Macquarie Business School
