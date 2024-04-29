Business Implementation and Security
Available now
Get Started with Word Processing Applications: Word
Available now
Software Development on SAP HANA
Available now
Power BI Data Analyst Prep
Available now
Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools
Available now
Blockchain and Cryptography Overview
Available now
Scrum Master Capstone
Available now
Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure
Available now
Practice Exam for CAPM Certification
Available now
Data Collection and Root Cause Analysis
Available now
Getting Started with Tableau
Available now
Leadership and Team Management
Available now
Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure
Available now
The DMAIC Framework - Define and Measure Phase
Available now
Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep
Available now
Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau
Available now
Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals
Available now
Improvement Techniques and Control Tools
Available now
Networking and Migration in Azure
Available now
Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization
Available now
Working as a Scrum Master
Available now
Introduction to Scrum Master Profession
Available now
Six Sigma for Process Improvement
Available now
BI Analyst Capstone
Starting April 29th, 2024
Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel
Available now
Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms
Available now