Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM®) Collection

Leadership and organizational behavior
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Negotiation skills: Negotiate and resolve conflict
Macquarie University
Leadership Through Social Influence
Northwestern University
Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control
Institute of Certified Professional Managers
Visionary leadership, identity & motivation: Become a meaning maker
Macquarie University
Storytelling and influencing: Communicate with impact
Macquarie University
Ethical Leadership Through Giving Voice to Values
University of Virginia
Inspiring Leadership through Emotional Intelligence
Case Western Reserve University
Global Impact: Business Ethics
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Managing Responsibly: Practicing Sustainability, Responsibility and Ethics
University of Manchester
Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies
CertNexus
Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps
CertNexus
Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks
CertNexus
Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies
CertNexus
Create and Lead an Ethical Data-Driven Organization
CertNexus
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access Essentials
University of North Texas
Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation
University of Toronto
Human-Centered Design for Inclusive Innovation
University of Toronto
Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace Diversity
University of Colorado System
Diversity and Inclusion for HR Professionals
University of California, Irvine
Diversity and inclusion in the workplace
ESSEC Business School
Diversity and Inclusion in Education
University of Glasgow
Leading for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Higher Education
University of Michigan
Optimizing Diversity on Teams
University of Pennsylvania
Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change
Case Western Reserve University
Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
University of Pittsburgh
Anti-Racism I
University of Colorado Boulder
Anti-Racism II
University of Colorado Boulder
Conflict Resolution Skills
University of California, Irvine
The Power of Team Culture
University of Pennsylvania
Building High-Performing Teams
University of Pennsylvania
Teamwork Skills: Communicating Effectively in Groups
University of Colorado Boulder
High Performance Collaboration: Leadership, Teamwork, and Negotiation
Northwestern University
Personal Leadership Development Planning and Leading High Performing Teams
Rice University
Communication in the 21st Century Workplace
University of California, Irvine
Communication Strategies for a Virtual Age
University of Toronto
Engaging in Persuasive and Credible Communication
National University of Singapore
Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
University of California, Irvine
Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling
Northwestern University
Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change
Case Western Reserve University
Disaster, Crisis, and Emergency Preparedness Communication
The State University of New York
Cultural intelligence: Become a global citizen
Macquarie University
Establishing a Professional ‘Self’ through Effective Intercultural Communication
National University of Singapore
Becoming Part of the Globalised Workplace
National University of Singapore
Professional Skills for International Business
University of London
Management Skills for International Business
University of London
International Leadership and Organizational Behavior
Università Bocconi
International Business and Culture
University of Colorado Boulder
Foundations of Business Strategy
University of Virginia
Advanced Business Strategy
University of Virginia
Corporate Strategy
University of London, UCL School of Management
Understanding Financial Statements: Company Performance
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
New Technologies for Business Leaders
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Impact from digital transformation: A Nano course
EIT Digital
Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course
EIT Digital
The Impact of Technology
EIT Digital
AI, Business & the Future of Work
Lund University
Designing the Future of Work
UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
Developing a Systems Mindset
University of Colorado Boulder
Mindware: Critical Thinking for the Information Age
University of Michigan
The Strategist's Challenge
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Effective Problem-Solving and Decision-Making
University of California, Irvine
Analysing Complexity
Macquarie University
Strategic Organization Design
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Strategic Planning and Execution
University of Virginia
Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Agile Leadership: Introduction to Change
University of Colorado System
Leading transformations: Manage change
Macquarie University
Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
Macquarie University
Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel
Rice University
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
Share Data Through the Art of Visualization
Business Analytics Executive Overview
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Business Analytics: Communicating with Data
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Business Analytics for Decision Making
University of Colorado Boulder
Communicating Business Analytics Results
University of Colorado Boulder
Sampling People, Networks and Records
University of Michigan
Data-Driven Process Improvement
University at Buffalo, The State University of New York