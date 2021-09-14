University of Geneva Logo

Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.

Investment Management
Investment Management Specialization

Abdeljalil Akkari

Professeur
Psychologie et Sciences de l’Education
Alexander Breitegger

Legal Adviser
International Committee of the Red Cross
Alexandre De Masi

Chargé de Cours
Information Science Institute
Aline Philibert (In Partnership with UNIGE)

Assistant Professor
Université Paris Descartes – Sorbonne Paris Cité and Université du Québec à Montréal (UQUÀM)
André Ravel (in Partnership with UNIGE)

Faculté de médecine vétérinaire
Université de Montréal
André-Louis Rey

Maître d’enseignement et de recherche
Sciences de l’Antiquité
Anna Sfyrla

Assistant Professor
Nuclear and Particle Physics
Anne Sgard

Professeure associée
Département de Géographie et Environnement
Anthony Lehmann

Associate Professor
Section of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Institute for Environmental Sciences and
Antoine Flahault

Professor of Public Health and Director of the Institute of Global Health (Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva) and co-Director of Centre Virchow-Villermé (Université Paris Descartes)
University of Geneva and Université Paris Descartes – Sorbonne Paris Cité
Antoine Geissbuhler

Professor and Vice-rector, Head of Division
Division of e-Health and Telemedicine
Arnaud Fontanet (in Partnership with UNIGE)

Director Center for Global Health – Head of Emerging Diseases Epidemiology Unit
Institut Pasteur
Astrid Costes

Psychologue
Fondation Pôle Autisme / Centre d’Intervention Précoce en Autisme - UNIGE
Aude Richard

Scientific coordinator
Institute of Global Health - University of Geneva
Aurélie Bochet

Médecin doctorante MD-PhD
Faculté de Médecine - UNIGE
Awa Babington-Ashaye

Biochemist (Virology and Molecular Biochemistry) - Institute of Global Health (Faculty of Medicine)
University of Geneva
Aymeric Reyre

Senior Lecturer
Faculty of Medicine, Paris 13 University
Barbara Broers

Professor (in Addiction Medicine)
Community Health Departement, Geneva University Hospitals
Bastien Chopard

Full Professor
Computer Science
Beat Stoll

Dr
PD, Coordinator of the Master of Science in Global Health, University of Geneva
Bernard Debarbieux

Professeur ordinaire
Département de Géographie et Environnement
Brian Nick

UBS Guest Lecturer, Strategist
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management Americas
Bruce Eshaya-Chauvin

Dr, Medical Advisor Health Care in Danger Project
International Committee of the Red Cross
Bruce Jenks

Visiting professor
International Organizations MBA
Caroline Samer

Professor, Head of Unit
Division of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology
Cassandra Quintanilla

Teaching and research assistant
International Organizations MBA
Chris Wright

UBS Guest Lecturer, Cross-Asset Strategist
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management
Christelle Borel

Privat-Docent, Senior Research Associate
Department of Genetic Medicine & Development
Christian Bréthaut

Assistant Professor
Institut des sciences de l'environnement, Université de Genève
Christophe Chalamet

Professeur de théologie systématique
Faculté de théologie
Christophe Schmidt

Chargé d’enseignement
Sciences de l’Antiquité
Claire Bessant

Assistant
Interpreting Department, Faculty of Translation and Interpreting
Claudia Gonzalez Romo

Visiting professor
International Organizations MBA
Delphine Gardey

Directrice et professeure ordinaire
Institut en Etudes genre
Dirk Effenberger

UBS Guest Lecturer, Head CIO Cross-Regional Investment Office
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management
Dominique Belin

Professor
Department of Pathology and Immunology University of Geneva Medical School
Dominique Leveillé

Lecturer
Interpreting Department, Faculty of Translation and Interpreting
Edouard Gentaz

Professeur ordinaire en Psychologie du Développement
Faculté de Psychologie et des Sciences de l'Education - Université de Genève
Elie Cogan

Professeur
Faculté de médecine, Université libre de Bruxelles
Emmanuel Sander

Professeur, Apprentissage et Développement
Faculté de Psychologie et des Sciences de l'éducation, UNIGE
Esperanza Martinez

Dr, Head of Health
International Committee of the Red Cross
François Dermange

Professeur d'éthique
Faculté de théologie
Fred Paccaud (In Partnership with UNIGE)

Professor of epidemiology and public health and Director of the Institute of social and preventive medicine
Lausanne University Hospital
Frederic Giraut

Professeur ordinaire en géographie politique et en développement territorial
Département de Géographie et Environnement
Frederik Siem

Senior Adviser for Health Care in Danger
Norwegian Red Cross (NorCross)
Ghislain Waterlot

Professeur d'éthique et de philosophie
Faculté de théologie
Gilbert Probst

Professor, Organization and Management
Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences
Gilles Poumerol

Public Health consultant, Associate Fellow
Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP)
Géraldine Pflieger

Professeure associée
Institut de Gouvernance de l'Environnement et de Développement Territorial
Henri-Jean Philippe (In Partnership with UNIGE)

Gynecologist, Obstetrician - Head of Department at the Hôpital Cochin
Université Paris Descartes
Hilary Wood de Wilde

Psychologue
Office Médico-Pédagogique - UNIGE
Idris Guessous

Professor, Head of Division
Division of Primary Care Medicine
Isabelle Bolon

Institute of Global Health - Faculty of Medicine
University of Geneva
Jana Salamon

Enseignante spécialisée, Responsable pédagogique d'un dispositif d'enseignement spécialisé
Office Médico-Pédagogique, Département de l'Instruction Publique de Genève
Jean Terrier

Professeur titulaire
Sciences de l’Antiquité
Jean Zermatten

Dr. h. c.
Center for Children's Rights Studies and International Institute for Children's Rights
Jean-François Staszak

Professeur
Département de Géographie et Environnement
Jean-Luc Falcone

Research Associate
Computer Science
Jennifer Hasselgard-Rowe

Researcher and Lecturer
Institute of Global Health, University of Geneva
Jonas Latt

Senior Lecturer
Computer Science
Juan Manuel Rodriguez Poo (in Partnership with UNIGE)

Professor
Departamento de Economía, Universidad de Cantabria
Julian Fleet

Visiting professor
International Organizations MBA
Julien Debonneville

Maître assistant, sociologue, docteur en études genre
Institut en Etudes genre
Juliet Jane Fall

Professor
Department of Geography and Environment, Geneva School of Social Sciences
Jérôme David

Professeur ordinaire
Dpt de langue et littérature françaises modernes & Institut Universitaire de Formation des Enseignant-es
Komlan Sangbana

Associate Researcher
Faculty of Law and Institute of Environmental Sciences
Laurence Boisson de Chazournes

Professor
Department of Public International Law and International Organization, Faculty of Law
Laurent Matthey

Professeur assistant
Département de Géographie et Environnement
Laurent Moccozet

Maître d’Enseignement et de Recherche
Information Science Institute
Lea Stadtler

Research Fellow
Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences
Lorena Parini

Professeure Associée
Institut en Etudes genre
Luigi Fratini

Head of Prevention Cell Unit, Law & Policy department
International Committee of the Red Cross
Makane Moïse Mbengue

Professor
Faculty of Law and Institute of Environmental Sciences
Mara Tignino

Reader
Department of Public International Law and International Organization, Faculty of Law
Marcus J. C. Long

Dr
Biology
Marie Schaer

Professeure assistante
Faculté de Médecine - UNIGE
Marie-Claude Audétat

Professeure associée
Faculté de médecine, Université de Genève
Marie-Jeanne Accietto

Enseignante spécialisée
Haute Ecole Pédagogique (HEP) du canton de Vaud
Mario Speranza

Professeur
INSERM, Université Paris-Saclay UVSQ, Université de Versailles
Mark Haefele

UBS Guest Lecturer, Global Chief Investment Officer
Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas
Markus Stoffel

Full Professor
Institute for Environmental Sciences
Martin Beniston

Honorary Professor
Institute for Environmental Sciences
Martin Debbané

Professeur associé
Faculté de Psychologie et Sciences de l'Éducation - UNIGE
Martin Pohl

Professeur ordinaire
Département de physique nucléaire et corpusculaire
Martin Schlaepfer

Senior Lecturer
Institute of Environmental Sciences
Martina Franchini

Psychologue, PhD
Fondation Pôle Autisme / UNIGE
Marylène Lieber

Professeure Associée
Institut en Etudes genre
Mathieu Nendaz

Professeur ordinaire
Faculté de médecine, Université de Genève
Maude Schneider

Professeure assistante
Faculté de Psychologie et des Sciences de l’Education - UNIGE
Maya Hertig Randall

Professeure ordinaire au département de droit public
Faculté de droit
Mercedes Paniccia

Collaboratrice scientifique
Département de Physique Nucléaire et Corpusculaire
Michel Grandjean

Professeur d'histoire du christianisme
Faculté de théologie
Michel Hottelier

Professeur ordinaire au département de droit public
Faculté de droit
Michel Kazatchkine

Senior Fellow
Global Health Center, Graduate Institute for International Affairs and Development, Geneva
Mike Ryan

UBS Guest Lecturer, Chief Investment Strategist
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management Americas
Mireille Bétrancourt

Professeure, Technologies de l’apprentissage
Faculté de Psychologie et Sciences de l'éducation, UNIGE
Myriam Radhouane

Maitre-assistante
Psychologie et Sciences de l’Education - SSED
Nader Perroud

Professeur associé
Département de Psychiatrie, Faculté de Médecine - UNIGE
Nathalie Caire Fon

Professeure adjointe
Faculté de médecine, Université de Montréal
Orestis Malaspinas

Research Associate
Computer Science Department
Paco Prada

Psychiatre-Psychothérapeute
Département de Psychiatrie, Faculté de Médecine - UNIGE
Patrizia Birchler Emery

Chargée de cours
Sciences de l'Antiquité
Petros Tsantoulis

Senior Clinical Associate
Department of Oncology
Philip D. Jaffé

Professor
Center for Children's Rights Studies
Rafael Ruiz De Castañeda

Institute of Global Health - Faculty of Medicine
University of Geneva
Robbie Loewith

Prof. Dr.
Molecular Biology
Roberta Ruggiero

Dr
Center for Children's Rights Studies
Sarah Nicolet

Collaboratrice scientifique
Faculté de théologie
Sebastian Buckup

Visiting professor
Geneva School of Economics and Management
Simon Smiles

UBS Guest Lecturer, Chief Investment Officer UHNW
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management
Stefan Andreas Sperlich

Professor
GSEM, Research Center for Statistics
Stephan Eliez

Professeur
Faculté de Médecine - UNIGE
Stephan Mergenthaler

Visiting professor
International Organizations MBA
Sylvain Marchand

Prof.
Faculté de droit
Themis Themistocleous

UBS Guest Lecturer, Head European Investment Office
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management
Thomas Wacker

UBS Guest Lecturer, Head CIO Credit
Chief Investment Office, UBS Wealth Management
University of Geneva- Tony Berrada

SFI Associate Professor of Finance
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Rajna Gibson Brandon

SFI Senior Chaired Professor of Finance and Managing Director of the GFRI
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Ines Chaieb

SFI Associate Professor of Finance
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Jonas Demaurex

Teaching Assistant
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Michel Girardin

Lecturer in Macro-Finance - Project Leader for the "Investment Management" specialization
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Martin Hoesli

Professor of Real estate investments
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Philipp Krueger

SFI Assistant Professor of Finance
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Kerstin Preuschoff

Associate Professor of Neurofinance and Neuroeconomics
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Olivier Scaillet

SFI Senior Chaired Professor of Finance and Vice-dean (research) at GSEM
Geneva Finance Research Institute
University of Geneva- Philip Valta

SFI Assistant Professor of Finance
Geneva Finance Research Institute
