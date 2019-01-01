Arizona State University Logo

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

Business English
Business English Specialization

Chino básico: Lenguaje y cultura empresarial
Chino básico: Lenguaje y cultura empresarial Specialization

Creatividad, diseño e innovación: Técnicas y herramientas
Creatividad, diseño e innovación: Técnicas y herramientas Specialization

Design of Experiments
Design of Experiments Specialization

ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series
ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series Specialization

Inglés Empresarial
Inglés Empresarial Specialization

TESOL Certificate, Part 1: Teach English Now!
TESOL Certificate, Part 1: Teach English Now! Specialization

TESOL Certificate, Part 2: Teach English Now!
TESOL Certificate, Part 2: Teach English Now! Specialization

商务英语课程 Business English
商务英语课程 Business English Specialization

Andrea Mürau Haraway

International Educator
Arizona State University, Global Launch
Barbara Oakley

Professor of Engineering
Industrial & Systems Engineering, Oakland University
Beatriz Fuentes-Anderson

International Educator
Arizona State University Global Launch
C. Dan Johnson, M.D.

Professor of Radiology, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine
Science of Health Care Delivery
Claire McLaughlin

Senior International Educator
Arizona State University
Douglas C. Montgomery

Regents’ Professor of Engineering, ASU Foundation Professor of Engineering
School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering
Dr. Shane Dixon

Senior International Educator
Arizona State University Global Launch
Dr. Katharine Nielson

Chief Education Officer
VOXY
Dr. Terrence Sejnowski

Francis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies
Computational Neurobiology Laboratory
Dr. Justin Shewell

Senior International Educator
Arizona State University
Ellen Manos

Senior International Educator
Arizona State University
Emilia Gracia

Senior Global Educator
Arizona
Greg Hammons

Instructor and Motivational Speaker at Forever Phase, LLC
Lifelong Learning, Emotional Intelligence, and Professional Development
Jenny Young

International Educator
Arizona State University Global Launch
Jessica Cinco

International Educator
Global Launch
Kim Chamberlin

Senior International Educator
Arizona State University Global Launch
Natalia Wilson, MD, MPH

Clinical Associate Professor, Arizona State University; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine
School for the Science of Health Care Delivery
Prasad Boradkar

Professor
The Design School, Arizona State University
Wanda Huber

International Educator
Arizona State University Global Launch
