LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.

AI for Scientific Research
AI for Scientific Research Specialization

Core Java
Core Java Specialization

Ethics in the Age of AI
Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization

Front-End Developer
Front-End Developer Specialization

Introduction to Application Development
Introduction to Application Development Specialization

Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic
Introduction to Computer Programming with Visual Basic Specialization

Java Database Connectivity
Java Database Connectivity Specialization

Java Enterprise Edition
Java Enterprise Edition Specialization

Java Testing
Java Testing Specialization

Java as a Second Language
Java as a Second Language Specialization

Key Technologies in Data Analytics
Key Technologies in Data Analytics Specialization

Learning Linux for LFCA Certification
Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization

Machine Learning for Supply Chains
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization

Oracle SQL Databases
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization

Python Scripting for DevOps
Python Scripting for DevOps Specialization

Scrum Master Certification
Scrum Master Certification Specialization

Spring Framework
Spring Framework Specialization

Swift 5 iOS Application Developer
Swift 5 iOS Application Developer Specialization

Test-Driven Development
Test-Driven Development Specialization

Allyson Pippin

Arthur Salmon

Aspen Olmsted

Professor and Program Director
Brent Summers

Developer and Teacher
Derek Parsons

Instructor
Doug Purcell

Ed Lance

Elizabeth Campbell

Erik Herman

Evan Bergman

Instructor
Grayson Lyvers

Instructor
Jason Cox with Nick Harauz

Apple Final Cut Pro Trainers
Jim Sullivan

Master Trainer and Technology Practitioner
Kelley Conrad

Project Manager
Kenny Mobley

Instructor
Mark Price

Swift Developer and Trainer
Marnie Knue

Marty Wrin

Michael Krout

Instructor
Neelesh Tiruviluamala

Co-founder and CEO, Machine Learning Solutions
Noel J. Bergman

Developer, Consultant, Mentor, Trainer
Rafiq Wayani

Rajvir Dua

Head of Data Science, Machine Learning Solutions
Ronald J. Daskevich, DCS

Lead Instructor
Sabrina Moore

Instructor
Samant Bali

Instructor
Wyatt Lang

www.learnquest.com
www.facebook.com/LearnQuestTraining
www.twitter.com/learnquest
